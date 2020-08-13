‘G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout’ officially announced, gets October release

A new G.I. Joe game has been announced, titled Operation Blackout, and is set to release on current-gen consoles on October 13.

The third-person shooter was revealed exclusively by IGN, alongside a trailer that shows the game in all of its cartoon glory. The game’s story and graphics is heavily inspired by the ‘80s comics, with cutscenes seemingly taking place through comic book panels.

Check out the trailer below.

The single-player campaign will let gamers take control of 12 different characters across 18 missions, divided evenly between Team Joe and Team Cobra across a number of iconic locations, including Cobra Headquarters and the U.S.S. Flagg. The campaign will tell two sides of the same story, from the viewpoints of Team Joe and Team Cobra.

The game will also feature a split-screen co-op mode, as well as Player vs Player multiplayer modes that include Capture the Flag, Assault and King of the Hill, taking on the Hero Shooter genre with different characters having different abilities.

Confirmed playable characters include Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Destro, Roadblock and Storm Shadow. G.I. Joe Operation Blackout will release for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on October 13, 2020.

