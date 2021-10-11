G2 announces big ‘League Of Legends’ team changes in controversial video

G2 owner Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodríguez has posted a video outlining plans to trade three-star members of the organisation’s League Of Legends team and the head coach and all support staff.

In a video posted today (October 11), Rodriguez has announced that G2 “has decided to bench and look to trade Wunder, Miky, Rekkles, GrabbZ and Nelson; and look to also replace the rest of the support staff”.

After a disappointing year, these changes will leave G2 looking to replace three out of five members on its League Of Legends team as well as its head coach and broader support staff.

Update on G2 LoL Roster pic.twitter.com/cjkkPxkmA1 — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) October 11, 2021

The video announcement has proved controversial, with head coach Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann seemingly expressing frustration with the style of the announcement by saying, “4 years and a handheld video later my journey at G2 officially ends”.

4 years and a handheld video later my journey at G2 officially ends 🙂 Happy though to continue my journey in league with 6 year G2 backbone and 8 star analyst @DuffmanLoL, whereever it might be https://t.co/6p3yNWpsCW — Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (@G2GrabbZ) October 11, 2021

Similarly, Christopher ‘Duffman’ Duff said:

“As barely mentioned in this heartrending farewell video dedicated to not me…My time as Rest of the Support Staff comes to an end.”

Both Mihael ‘MikyX’ Mehle and Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen liked Lohmann’s tweet, suggesting that the two may similarly be critical of the video.

In the replies, many G2 fans have expressed shock with the significant roster change. In particular, many are surprised that the organisation is trading Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson, who has been a mainstay in the League Of Legends European scene for many years and only joined G2 this year.

In the announcement, Rodriguez said, “these changes are very tough to make” and added it is time to “rebuild, rebuild rebuild”.

