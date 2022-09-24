G2 Esports condemns misogyny following CEO’s Andrew Tate controversy

G2 Esports has released a statement accepting the resignation of CEO Carlos Rodríguez following the Andrew Tate controversy.

Last week (September 17), a video posted to Twitter showed Carlos Rodríguez partying alongside the controversial online figure Andrew Tate, who is known for sharing and encouraging misogynistic opinions.

After the video showing Rodríguez’ association with Tate gained attention online, Rodríguez doubled down on his affiliation with Tate, saying, “Nobody will ever be able to police my friendships. I party with whoever the fuck I want.”

He soon after apologised and was then hit with eight weeks of unpaid leave from G2 Esports. However, the CEO announced in another Twitter video that he would be stepping down from his position stating, “This is a very hard ending to what has been otherwise been a very meaningful, joyful experience.”

Following the announcement, G2 Esports has responded to the controversial video and the news that Rodríguez would be stepping down.

“It’s been a tough week for us all following the events of last weekend,” the statement reads. “Today we received, and accepted, Carlos’ announcement to step down as CEO of G2 Esports. As a global esports organization serving the world’s most diverse fan-base, we take responsibility for our fans, employees, team members, and patterns across the world.

“In this context, we want to underline that we do no support any form of misogyny. We continue to prioritize fostering inclusivity and supporting a diverse gaming community.”

Additionally, G2 Esports was reportedly denied a Valorant partnership following the controversy (via The Washington Post). Riot Games announced its slate of partnered teams for its Valorant esports league, but G2 was notably absent.

