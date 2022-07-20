G2 Esports partners with Herman Miller

G2 Esports has partnered with Herman Miller Gaming to provide G2’s gaming teams with Herman Miller Gaming equipment and create opportunities for the teams to collaborate on future product ranges.

Herman Miller will provide its expertise and innovative products to G2’s teams to boost their competitive success, providing the players with new chairs, tables and monitor arms from its portfolio. It will also work alongside G2 on a performance model that examines how G2 could recruit and train players in the future.

In an agreement spanning multiple years, both companies aim to connect G2’s players and the wider community with Herman Miller’s research and development team as well as inspiring and providing insights into future product development.

Advertisement

Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, CEO of G2 Esports, spoke about the partnership and commented: “Herman Miller is the absolute crown jewel of sitting comfort. G2 and Herman Miller are the cream of the crop and I can’t think of many better partnerships. If you ask me to team up with my ideal brands, Herman Miller would literally come in the Top 10,” before concluding, “I’m both grateful and excited for what’s to come.”

G2 Esports is a European esports organisation based in Berlin, Germany. It’s home to a number of esports teams competing in League of Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League and Valorant tournaments amongst many others which have achieved a huge number of podium places in international competitions.

Herman Miller is a world-renowned provider of office furniture, equipment and home furnishings, with their series of ergonomic chairs being particularly popular. It has previously collaborated with gaming giant Logitech to provide the Embody Gaming Chair.

Speaking on its agreement with G2, Jon Campbell, General Manager of Herman Miller Gaming said, “When we entered the gaming space, we made a commitment to contribute to the community through products based on each gamer’s unique needs.” He elaborated further by saying, “Our vision with G2 is to continue to discover ways we can meet and support players in every aspect of the game.”

“Working hand in hand with their players, we will deploy Herman Miller’s elite design and engineering teams to innovate, design and discover insights and solutions that could change the way we support the esports athlete, both physically and mentally, forever.”

Advertisement

In other news, the second beta for Overwatch 2 has ended and given players a cryptic clue towards the game’s next hero.