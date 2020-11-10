G2 Perkz reportedly being shopped to Cloud9 for US$5million

G2 Perkz could soon be one of the most valuable players in esports, if reports that he is being shopped to Cloud9 for US$5million are right.

G2 Esports, which Luka “Perkz” Perkovi has been with since 2015, is being shopped around to multiple other organisations – including 100 Thieves, TSM and Team Vitality – according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf, with Perkz’s “desired destination” being Cloud9.

However, Wolf also states that G2 and Cloud9 have not come to an agreement on Perkz’s buyout yet, which is “just shy” of US$5million. He added that the deal could “very well NOT happen” if the two organisations are unable to find common ground. But if the deal does go through, it would reunite Perkz with his former G2 League Of Legends teammate Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen.

.@G2esports and @G2Perkz have been actively engaging the past two weeks with six different teams — Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, TSM, Team Vitality and Misfits — sources told me. Cloud9 are his desired destination, on an #LCS record-setting proposed salary, but… (cont) — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 10, 2020

Soon after Wolf’s report broke, Cloud9’s official Twitter account posted a gif of someone throwing money at the screen. A couple of hours after, the account uploaded a seemingly photoshopped image of Perkz wearing a jersey in the organisation’s color, in response to the player going live on Twitch.

However, neither Cloud9, G2 nor Perkz have officially commented on the potential record-breaking deal. Despite that, fans have been quick to react to the report with YouTuber Dr Disrecpected jokingly saying that he feels “insulted”. Meanwhile, some have also started creating memes featuring Perkz.

