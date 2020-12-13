Galarian Mr. Mime arrives in ‘Pokémon Go’ for a limited time

Niantic have announced that the Galarian variant of Mr. Mime, as well as its evolution Mr. Rime, are headed to Pokémon Go.

A blog post on the official Pokémon Go website confirmed that the Galarian Mr. Mime event will begin on 10am December 19 local time, and end on Sunday December 21 at 8pm.

The Galarian variant of Mr. Mime is a Psychic/Ice type combination. The event will also see increased chance for players to see Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, Woobat and Chubchoo. Lucky players may also have a chance to find a Shiny Chubchoo as well.

Get ready to tap your fingers and feet—Galarian Mr. Mime is making its first appearance in Pokémon GO! 🕺 The Dancing Pokémon and its Evolution, Mr. Rime will soon be coming to the world of Pokémon GO in a ticketed Special Research story event. https://t.co/oVWUJ5xL7U pic.twitter.com/uXjtGdZoZm — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 11, 2020

Tickets are advertised to cost $7.99 (or the equivalent in your local currency), and allow you access to the Special Research Event. Other bonuses are available to those who pay, including tasks that lead to encounters with a range of Pokémon including Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jnyx, Whismur, Chmecho, and Snorunt.

Completing the special research task will also earn you three Incense three Rare Candies, 30 Ultra Balls, three Premium Battle Passes, one Poffin, two Glacial Lure Modules, three Super Incubators, and three Star Pieces. Incense will also be more effective and will last for three hours.

Pokémon Go also has an event starting on December 14, in collaboration with the release of the film Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. With help from Jessie and James, players will have a chance to take part in a research event to get their hands on a Shiny Celebi for a limited time.