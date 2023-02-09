Game Boy and Game Boy Colour titles arrive on Nintendo Switch Online

Game Boy and Game Boy Colour titles have officially launched on Nintendo Switch Online.

Rumours of new emulators for games from the old-school consoles emerged in 2021. Last year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that Switch’s online service would continue to expand its content offerings.

Nintendo official announced the Game Boy additions during its latest Nintendo Direct broadcast yesterday (February 8).

Additionally, Game Boy Advance titles will be accessible to gamers who are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack tier.

Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games available now include: Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins; Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX; Metroid 2; Wario Land 3; Tetris; Gargoyle’s Quest; Game & Watch Gallery 3; Kirby’s Dream Land, and Alone In The Dark: The New Nightmare.

Fans can choose from Game Boy, Pocket and Colour screen filters on Switch, while two people can play together wirelessly.

Further Game Boy additions are due to arrive on Switch Online at a later date including: Zelda: Oracle Of Seasons And Ages; Pokémon: Trading Card Game, and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble.

Game Boy games arrive to #NintendoSwitchOnline, and for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, Game Boy Advance games as well! Enjoy:#Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

And more Available today! pic.twitter.com/X5Y9Yors3W — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

The first run of Game Boy Advance titles, meanwhile, features: Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3; Kuru Kuru Kururin; WarioWare Inc.: Minigame Mania; Mario Kart: Super Circuit; Zelda: Minish Cap, and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. For these games, up to four people can play together wirelessly.

Upcoming Advance games on Switch include: Metroid Fusion; Kirby & The Amazing Mirror Fire Emblem; F-Zero, and Golden Sun.

Check out the preview video in the announcement tweet above.

A Game Boy Advance emulator leaked online last April, as did screenshots revealing the games that were being tested for the Nintendo Switch at the time.

Nintendo confirmed last month that it would be increasing the production of Switch consoles ahead of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom launching on May 12.