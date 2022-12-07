Game developers congratulate “legendary” ‘Dwarf Fortress’ for Steam launch

Dwarf Fortress has finally been released, with the revamped version of the role-playing simulation game quickly topping the Steam charts.

Development began on Dwarf Fortress in 2003 and, according to the Steam listing, the “lifetime ‘living’ project (has) no end in sight.”

“The deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that’s ever been created. The legendary Dwarf Fortress is now on Steam. Build a fortress and try to help your dwarves survive against a deeply generated world,” continues the listing.

The revamped version of the game was released yesterday (December 6) with the Steam release including new pixel art, tutorials and new music and sound effects to the previously ASCII art-only game.

Dwarf Fortress has already racked up an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam, with over 4700 positive reviews and just 106 negative ones.

And on social media, several developers have used the Steam release to give the iconic Dwarf Fortress its flowers.

“Congratulations on the launch! This game inspired Terraria in so many ways – it’s fair to say that without Dwarf Fortress, there may not have been Terraria,” said the official Terraria Twitter account. “We cannot wait to dig deep into the latest version of a truly all-time classic game.”

“Congratulations! Can’t wait for everyone to experience this legendary game and lose endlessly,” continued the team behind Among Us.

Dead By Daylight’s devs added: Congratulations! Any chance your Fortress takes Dwelfs? Asking for a friend.”

Congratulations! Without Dwarf Fortress there'd never have been a Prison Architect and I'd have never got to work on the console version of Escape Mode, which is probably the most creative fun I've had working on a game EVER! — Tommodore 64 (@tompedalino) December 6, 2022

Thank you for being an inspiration! https://t.co/7VRNGSHrCw — Stardeus (@StardeusGame) December 7, 2022

Happy Dorf Launch everyone! It's been a long road but we are finally here! I can't begin to express how thankful I am for being a part of such a monumental launch. We are just getting started 💪 https://t.co/TmLLmImZ4H — Alexandra Orlando (@AlexGOrlando) December 6, 2022

Perhaps the most glorious and influential sim game ever made, and a direct inspiration for my career as an indie dev. Congratulations @Bay12Games @KitfoxGames! https://t.co/wNPSbkg3lq — Sarah Northway (@sarah_northway) December 6, 2022

Developer Bay 12 Games has also committed to supporting the free version of the game alongside the new, paid version.

However, the revamped version doesn’t include all of Dwarf Fortress’ features at launch with Bay 12 Games planning to add features such as the Adventure and Arena modes at a later date. Publisher Kitfox Games has also provided a release roadmap on their website.

