Game Freak co-founder Junichi Masuda leaves to join The Pokémon Company

Junicho Masuda, co-founder and managing director of Game Freak, has left to join The Pokémon Company.

Masunda founded Game Freak in 1989 alongside Satoshi Tajiri and Ken Sugimori and has helped develop almost every title the studio has ever put out.

He originally composed and helped program the original Pokémon games – Red & Green before taking on a more senior development role. He was director of Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire, Fire Red & Leaf Green, Diamond & Pearl, Black & White, X & Y and Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee.

Advertisement

According to The Pokémon Company, Masuda will be the chief creative fellow at the company.

“Masuda will utilise his deep understanding of the Pokémon brand to develop new services and products at The Pokémon Company, tapping into his years of experience and creative thinking,” they said in a statement confirming the hire. Masuda added: “I would like to express my heart-felt thanks to all Pokémon fans.”

“Going forward, I hope to transcend the boundaries of video games by trying to offer greater surprises, fun and excitement to people all over the world, while doing my utmost to connect people, expand the circle of ‘play’ and to help bring about a richer world for us to share. I appreciate your continued support in my new role.”

In other news, a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has confirmed the release date for the game, as well as introducing players to two new professors and a host of new Pokémon.

✔️ New Pokémon ✔️ New Professors ✔️ New trailer The wait is over, Trainers — the latest Pokemon #ScarletViolet trailer is finally here! pic.twitter.com/7CrdwWZGoS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 1, 2022

Advertisement

The trailer also announces a new, four-player co-op mode.

“Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, you will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with other players. You can discover new Pokémon and explore unfamiliar areas with your friends and family, opening the door to an adventure more precious and fun than ever.”