Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon is set to feature in a new ‘real life’ horror video game this Halloween, with players able to control his moves remotely.

The actor played the role of villain Ramsay Bolton in the hit HBO series, though he will be taking on an altogether different role for his latest project, which comes from The Kraken Rum.

In Screamfest 4: The Kraken’s Revenge, players will be able to remotely issue commands to Rheon’s character and watch him respond through a live link.

Fans can guide the character using a single torchlight, directing him through terrifying rooms, cramped cells and damp corridors to safety as he is pursued by a terrifying creature and The Kraken’s nemesis, The Balthazoid.

“I’m used to playing a character that did all the controlling but now the tables are turned,” Rheon said as he compared it to his Game of Thrones character.

“I’ll be at the mercy of people controlling my every move online from anywhere in the country, sending me from room to room in a particularly creepy location while I’m hunted by a monster. I do wonder how many Kraken fans will send me to my doom and how many will save me!”

The game is created by games director John Zurhellen (Grand Theft Auto IV, Manhunt 1 & 2 and Red Dead Redemption), who said: “The brief for Kraken Screamfest was simple: come up with a concept more terrifying and warped than anything 2020 has to offer.

“So, I delved deep into our primal fears – being hunted, tight spaces, dark shadows, hate-filled creatures – and I’m pretty confident I’ll deliver one of the most terrifying experiences to be seen in UK homes this year.”

People will be able to play Rheon from Wednesday, October 28 to Friday, October 30, with 10-minute slots running from 5pm each evening. Tickets are available for the slots on The Beast’s online home, The League of Darkness.

Priced at £10 per slot, tickets also include The Beast’s bespoke game-guide, ingredients and Kraken Rum.