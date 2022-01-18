Game Pass image shows ‘Death’s Door’ and more coming to the service

An official image on the Xbox news website has seemingly revealed what’s “coming soon” to Xbox Game Pass, with no official announcement made as of yet.

Usually, Xbox Game Pass announcements are made via Twitter and on Xbox Wire, but an image on Xbox’s website, which can be found here (as of publication), reveals what’s coming to the service. Some of these games have already been announced, but there’s no mention of release dates in the image.

Unless specified otherwise, all of the games are coming to the cloud, console and PC. Meanwhile, Pupperazzi and Windjammers 2 are set to release on January 20, so it can be assumed they will likely join the service on that date.

In our Death’s Door review, Jon Peltz scored the game four out of five stars, saying it “welcomes the player to its consistently entertaining world of unique, stubborn bosses and intriguing exploration with surprising accessibility, humour and elegant design.”

With the recent news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, CEO Satya Nadella has talked about what of the publishers game’s will be coming to Game Pass when the deal goes through sometime next year.

“We will bring as many Activision Blizzard games as we can to our Game Pass subscription service across the PC, console, and mobile,” said Nadella. “Including both new games, as well as games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog offering even better value and more choice for our gamers.”

In other news, Microsoft announced today that it has acquired Activision Blizzard for around £50billion ($68billion USD).