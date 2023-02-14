Gamer uses ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ to locate their seats for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour

A fan has used The Last Of Us Part II to locate their seats for Beyoncé‘s 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour.

The singer is due to head out on the road in the UK, Europe and North America later this year in support of her acclaimed seventh studio album, which came out last summer.

In September, Beyoncé will take to the stage at the Lumen Field stadium in Seattle, Washington. As Games Radar notes, the 72,000-capacity venue heavily inspired the fictional SoundView Stadium that appears in the second half of The Last Of Us Part II.

One gamer has taken to TikTok to share a video in which Abby appears at a top section of the venue in question. “Me playing The Last Of Us 2 so I can scope out my seats for the Renaissance tour,” they captioned the short clip.

Soundtracked by ‘Cuff It (Wetter Remix)’, the post has registered over 344,000 views and 51.6k ‘likes’ on the platform at the time of writing. Tune in here:

The video has also gone viral on Twitter, where it has been watched almost four million times.

In other news, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann recently said the studio might not make a follow-up to The Last Of Us Part II, despite the success of the HBO television adaptation.

Beyoncé this month broke the record for the most Grammy wins of all time after collecting four new awards at the 2023 ceremony, including Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (‘Renaissance’).

However, the star lost out on the Album Of The Year statue to Harry Styles and his third solo record ‘Harry’s House’.