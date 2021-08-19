Gamescom 2021 schedule – every showcase date you need to know

Gamescom 2021 is almost here and is set to return with an online-only event featuring over 70 developers and publishers.

It’s been confirmed that the biggest companies that will be making an appearance at Gamescom 2021 include Xbox, Bethesda, Activision, and EA who will all each have their own live stream.

Aside from the publishers, viewers can also expect to see an appearance from Geoff Keighley with his own Opening Night Live show as well as a brand new Future Games Show. Additionally, it’s been confirmed that Gamescom Studio and Awesome Indies presentations will also return in collaboration with IGN.

Here’s when Gamescom 2021 begins, as well as every single date and time you need to know for each presentation:

Gamescom 2021 Schedule

Gamescom 2021 will begin on August 25 at 6PM BST / 10:30 PT and will run through to August 27 at 6PM BST / 10AM PT.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Showcase – August 24 at 5PM BST / 9AM PT.

– August 24 at 5PM BST / 9AM PT. Xbox Livestream – will mainly focus on first-party Microsoft games that have been previously announced. The show begins August 24 at 6PM BST / 10AM PT.

will mainly focus on first-party Microsoft games that have been previously announced. The show begins at 6PM BST / 10AM PT. Gamescom: Opening Night Live will begin August 25 at 7PM BST / 11AM PT. The presentation is being hosted by Geoff Keighley and will provide “a new look at this holiday’s biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond.”

will begin at 7PM BST / 11AM PT. The presentation is being hosted by Geoff Keighley and will provide “a new look at this holiday’s biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond.” The Future Games Show starts August 26 at 9PM BST / 1PM PT and will showcase more than 40 games, featuring some special guests

We’ll keep you updated with any changes before Gamescom 2021 officially kicks off.

