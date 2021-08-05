Gamescom 2021 to launch with two hour Opening Night Live showcase

Gamescom 2021 will begin in three weeks’ time with a two-hour Opening Night Live showcase.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the Opening Night Live showcase promises to provide “a new look at this holiday’s biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond,” according to the man himself on Twitter.

Wednesday, August 25

11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CET pic.twitter.com/h8C12vtvri — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 4, 2021

The event will be streaming and co-streaming everywhere on Wednesday, August 25, beginning at 7 PM BST/8 PM CET with Gamescom 2021‘s main event days taking place from August 26 to August 27.

Gamescom 2021 will be an all-digital event for the second year running after plans for a ‘hybrid’ event were dropped earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

IGN has been confirmed to return to produce the English-language Gamescom studio and the Awesome Indies show. A new concept is being introduced, too, called Gamescom Epic. It will involve reaching out to the community to go on a “joint quest journey in social media.” An earlier statement explained that “what we want to do with this is transfer even more of the unique Gamescom atmosphere to the digital world.”

Gamescom 2021 will feature major game publishers, including Xbox, EA, Sega and Activision, and many others. Those names will also be joined by 80 “curated top indie titles”. The Indie Booth Arena will also host several streams throughout the event, with indie publishers Finji Games, Tiny Build, and Ravenscourt amongst the offerings.

2020’s Gamescom Opening Night Live attracted over two million simultaneous viewers, a fourfold increase compared to 2019’s figures.

