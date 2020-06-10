Gamescom Asia’s inaugural event postponed due to coronavirus

The inaugural Gamescom Asia convention, which would have been the first Gamescom event outside of Cologne, Germany, has been postponed by a year due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The first-ever Gamescom Asia – organised by Koelnmesse Singapore – was scheduled to make its debut in Singapore this October, but will now take place from October 14 to October 17 in 2021 instead. The announcement was made through a a statement on the official event website, with a larger, more detailed press release following shortly after.

“As much as we would have loved to bring the event to life this October, the current global crisis has forced us to recalibrate our wants for Gamescom Asia. The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and staff is paramount,” said Koelnmesse Singapore managing director Mathias Kuepper in the statement.

“Moreover, for an inaugural event, we felt it was important to give the regional gaming community and fans the full experience of what an international event of this scale would be like, and not anything less,” he continued.

Kuepper added that the company will be offering “digital engagements” leading up to next year’s event.

“While the common sentiment was hopefulness for large-scale events to go back to normalcy, we agreed that the world is not situationally ready for this to happen. With that, we will have to adapt and refocus our efforts on 2021, and offer digital engagements leading up to that date in support of the Asian games industry,” he said.

Gamescom Asia is the latest gaming conference to be pulled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other major conferences affected include the main Gamescom event, E3, Paris Games Week, Tokyo Game Show and BlizzCon.