Gamescom confirms Nintendo will return as an exhibitor this year

Nintendo has been confirmed as an exhibitor for Gamescom 2023, after skipping the gaming convention in 2022.

“We are excited to announce that Nintendo will be exhibiting at #gamescom2023,” wrote the organiser on Twitter. “Many more exhibitors will follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!”

Gamescom is set to run between August 23-27, and will be held in Cologne, Germany. So far, Nintendo is the only major publisher to have confirmed its attendance at the showcase.

2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for Nintendo. Having already released Fire Emblem Engage, Advance Wars 1+2 and Metroid Prime Remastered, the Switch manufacturer still has a number of big titles yet to release.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom will be Nintendo’s next major launch, with the Breath Of The Wild sequel set to release on May 12.

Earlier in the month, the Zelda game received its final trailer in the run-up to release. In the video, Nintendo confirmed that series antagonist Ganondorf will be resurrected after his corpse was shown in the game’s first teaser.

Shortly after his return was confirmed, voice actor and Critical Role star Matthew Mercer announced he will be voicing Ganondorf in Tears Of The Kingdom.

“Many of you know the weight of expectation on my shoulders for this, and I hope to do you proud,” shared Mercer. “A huge thank you to [Nintendo] and the entire Tears Of The Kingdom team for entrusting me with such a badass.”

Beyond Tears Of The Kingdom, Nintendo will also release the long-awaited Pikmin 4 on July 21 — just one month before Gamescom takes place.

NME attended Gamescom last year, and listed the likes of Hyenas, Cassette Beasts and Gord as some of the best games on display.

