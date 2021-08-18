Gaming charity SpecialEffect holding art fund-raising competition

Gaming charity SpecialEffect has announced that entries for its second annual One Special Game competition are now open.

The art-based contest challenges artists, amateur and professional, to design a brand new poster based on one of three games, which for this year include The Sims, Fall Guys, and Broken Sword.

Artists from across the globe can enter the competition by submitting their work via the One Special Game website, and have until Friday, October 1 to do so.

Advertisement

The winning design will be revealed at the UK’s Develop conference on October 26-28, and the winner will receive a prize bundle, which includes a Nintendo Switch OLED, an Adobe Stock Annual license, a £100 voucher for games clothing company Insert Coin, a game bundle from Perp Games and a professional portfolio review. Runner-ups can also claim prizes including £50 Insert Coin vouchers and Perp Game bundles.

All finalists’ images will be sold as limited edition posters via the One Special Day website, with all proceeds from sales going directly to SpecialEffect to fund the charity’s work in bringing gaming to people with disabilities around the world.

The inaugural competition in 2020 raised more than £500,000, while One Special Day itself invites the games industry to donate a day’s revenue from one or more of their titles to the charity.

Entries for #OneSpecialGame '21 are NOW OPEN! For a chance to win big whilst supporting @SpecialEffect, design an A3 poster inspired by one of this year's amazing game partners: 🌟 @FallGuysGame

🌟 @TheSims

🌟 Broken Sword More details on how to enter: https://t.co/auIEfgW2en pic.twitter.com/eq3vmPqWjO — OneSpecialGame 💥 Enter Now 💥 (@OneSpecialGame1) August 18, 2021

SpecialEffect was founded in 2007 and specialises in helping people with physical disabilities play video games. Working with a team of developers and therapists, the charity helps create a wide range of bespoke controller setups making gaming accessible for people with disabilities.

Advertisement

“We are excited to once again challenge the most imaginative artists to create iconic pieces of art and raise money to support the amazing SpecialEffect team,” said SpecialEffect fundraiser Nick Streeter in a press statement.

“Last year our partners and artists raised a phenomenal amount of money, helping bring joy to thousands of disabled gamers across the globe. Whether an amateur or professional, we are excited to see what inspirational visions artists have in store! Good luck to everyone who takes part.”

Meanwhile, TheAbleGamers charity successfully raised over US$1million for disabled players during its recent fundraising event, Spawn Together.