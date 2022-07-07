‘Gangs Of Sherwood’ is a new co-op PvE game with Robin Hood’s Merry Men

Nacon has announced Gangs Of Sherwood, a new third-person PvE game set within a reinterpretation of the Robin Hood legend.

Revealed during today’s (July 7) Nacon Connect stream, Gangs Of Sherwood is a new third-person co-op PvE game releasing sometime next year.

Players will each take control of one of Robin Hood’s Merry Men, and work together to fight off the Sheriff of Nottingham in a “dystopian future inspired by the legend of Robin Hood.”

More details are set to be revealed about the game in the coming months, and you can watch the announcement video below:

Developed by Appeal Studios, Gangs Of Sherwood is set for release sometime in 2023 and will come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As shown during the trailer, it looks like the game will embrace a sort of steampunk/fantasy aesthetic with each member of the Merry Men having distinct weapons like swords, hammers, bows and arrows and some sort of hydraulic gauntlets.

“Play as Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck or Little John, four heroes with unique, fully customizable gameplay styles, and set out in search of riches to plunder so you can give them to the poor. From Sherwood Forest to the Sheriff’s flying castle, the way forward is blocked by hordes of enemies,” reads the YouTube description.

Gangs Of Sherwood wasn’t the only reveal at Nacon Connect, as a new open-world survival Terminator game was announced, alongside the first bit of in-game footage being shown off for RoboCop: Rogue City.

The new Terminator game will see players suit up as a group of “nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgement Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance,” whilst the new RoboCop game is a first-person shooter with dialogue choices, based off the original 1987 film.

In other video game news, Fortnite is making its way to the Magic: The Gathering card game via a new set. A number of cards have been reskinned with a Fortnite twist, and will be available later in the month.