Gareth Coker wins Ivor Novello award for ‘Ori And The Will Of The Wisps’ score

Composer Gareth Coker has won the Ivor Novello award for his score for Metroidvania platformer Ori And The Will Of The Wisps.

Taking place last night (September 21), the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards celebrated Britain’s best songwriters and composers, which counted Harry Styles, Lianne La Havas and Dave amongst its winners.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps was the winner of Best Original Video Game Score category, which was in competition with Ghost Of Tsushima and Little Orpheus, a noticeably smaller shortlist compared to the other categories.

🎵🎮 The Ivors winner for BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE 🎮🎵 Ori and the Will of the Wisps written by @garethcoker#TheIvors pic.twitter.com/AkXGaiDLF1 — The Ivors Academy (@IvorsAcademy) September 21, 2021

Sharing a picture of his award, the statuette a representation of Euterpe, the Greek muse of music and lyric poetry, Coker tweeted, “Can’t quite believe this one, especially being British. A genuine honour to be given this award for @orithegame from a jury of other composers and songwriters.”

Coker also scored Ori And The Blind Forest, the 2014 predecessor of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps. Both are among the most critically acclaimed games for Xbox, which have also been ported to Nintendo Switch.

His next projects include survival game Ark II while he is also one of the composers working on Halo Infinite, where in an NME interview he said, “Fans will be very interested to see how we use past material and expand upon it.”

Much anticipation is riding on Halo Infinite, which has been confirmed for release on December 8. The first-person shooter will be getting two back-to-back multiplayer test weekends, the first test running from September 23-26, and the second from September 30-October 3, which will test 4v4 arena matches and big team battles respectively.

For those who haven’t managed to sign up for the tests in time, there’s always the option to play Halo-themed Solitaire and Mahjong instead.