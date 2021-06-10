Gearbox Software unveils fantasy looter-shooter ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’

Gearbox Software has officially unveiled Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

As announced via Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is described as a “high fantasy take on a looter shooter” and was confirmed to not take place in the Borderlands universe.

Published by 2K Games, the new title will feature the voice cast of numerous well-known names, including Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Ashley Burch. The latter of which has voice Tiny Tina since the Borderland series began.

The character most recently appeared in Borderlands 3, which launched in September 2019. The game went on to achieve the highest initial sales in the series’ history, accumulating more than five million sales within its first five days.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is expected to launch sometime in early 2022. More information will be revealed this summer.

