Gearbox Software’s new ‘Godfall’ trailer shows off its combat system

Gearbox Software has released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming hack and slash game, Godfall, that highlights the game’s combat system.

The publisher debuted the new Godfall trailer during its PAX Online panel on Saturday, September 12. The trailer focuses on the three distinct fighting styles available in the game, each represented by a different valor plate-weapon combination.

The combat in the latest trailer is flashier and faster-paced that the gameplay that was showcased during Sony‘s State Of Play event in early August, suggesting that the new footage comes from later in the game as players get used to advanced techniques.

Advertisement

The trailer also highlighted a players’ ability to exploit enemies’ weak points, as well as a PvE online co-op mode in which players will be able to storm the grounds with up to three friends.

Check out the new gameplay trailer below.

Also announced during the Godfall showcase, were three different bundles for the game: Standard, Deluxe and Ascended Editions. The Standard Edition will cost US$59.99, which includes the base game. The Deluxe Edition, includes the base game and its first expansion for US$79.99, and the Ascended Edition includes the base game, the first expansion and Godfall Ascended “digital cosmetic contents” for US$89.99.

A release date for Godfall has not been announced, but is currently scheduled to launch during the holiday season. The game will be a timed-exclusive on PS5 for consoles, and will also be released on PC via the Epic Games Store.

Advertisement

In other PS5 news, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits has been delayed to the first quarter of 2021, due to development challenges faced from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The game was initially targeted to launch during the holiday season this year.