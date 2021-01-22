‘Gears 5’ and ‘Resident Evil’ headline February’s Xbox Games With Gold

Microsoft has announced February’s Games With Gold, bringing five titles instead of the usual four.

Gears 5 is set to be the biggest inclusion in the selection, making the additional free title available for the program between February 1-28. It’s joined by other notable inclusions such as the original Resident Evil, which is also available on the same dates, and Lost Planet 2, available between February 16-28.

Joining the three games will also be Indiana Jones And The Emperor’s Tomb from the original Xbox between February 1-15, along with Dandara on February 16-28.

See the full announcement below:

Gears 5 is the latest instalment of the Gears Of War series, offering a high octane single player campaign full of bombastic set pieces, as well as addictive competitive and cooperative multiplayer options.

On the other hand, Resident Evil marks the beginning of the classic series that launched 25 years ago, bringing constant terror as players are forced to explore the origins of the story.

Lost Planet 2 from the Xbox 360 is a third-person shooter which takes place on a mysterious planet. Battling hordes of enemies, the game’s visceral combat consistently ramps up in explosive action.

Finally, Dandara brings a metroidvania retro inspired side scroller to Games With Gold, whilst Indiana Jones And The Emperor’s Tomb is an action-adventure title, continuing the legacy of the iconic character.

Along with the Games With Gold announcements, Xbox have also announced a price hike in its Gold membership subscription across all of its subscription plans.