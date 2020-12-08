‘Gears 5’ first single player expansion launches next week

Microsoft has unveiled the first single player expansion for Gears 5 known as Hivebusters and is available as early as next week.

Gears 5: Hivebusters will be dropping into the game on December 15 as a free download for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. Anyone who is not can purchase the expansion separately for $19.99USD or pick up the Gears 5: Game Of The Year Edition which launches the same day.

The new content is aiming to mark “cap off” the re-release according to an Xbox Wire post, with a three hour long campaign featuring the characters from the game’s escape mode – Lahni, Keegan and Mac. Players can tackle the campaign solo or up to three player co-op, as the narrative is based around the first mission in the Hivebuster program and is based on the Gears Of War: Hivebuster graphic novel series.

A new trailer provided a first-look at Gears 5: Hivebusters, demonstrating a tongue-in-cheek style that has been missing from the previous entries. Various locales such as luxurious beaches and dense jungles were shown as the backdrop to the chaotic action, before finally revealing a new Swarm enemy type the team will be tasked to face.

Check out the trailer below:

Along with the new content, the expansion will also include 16 new achievements, totalling to 210 earnable Gamerscore.

Gears 5: Hivebusters comes a couple of weeks after the multiplayer portion relaunched with Operation 5: Hollow Storm. The multiplayer update aimed to bring the player base back with new weapons, map, characters and various quality of life improvements.

The single player campaign also received an update as the fan favourite character Marcus Fenix was swapped out with Guardians Of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista, complete with likeness and voice work.

Gears 5 is operating as one of the Xbox Series consoles biggest titles as of now, following Halo Infinite’s delay. However, developer 343 Industries has stated a “high level update” will be coming sometime over the next few weeks.