‘Gears Of War’ creator says he’s “moved on” from the series

Gears Of War creator Cliff Bleszinski said he’s “moved on” from the series after Microsoft didn’t take him up on his consultancy offer.

Bleszinski worked at Epic Games between 1992 and 2012 and was lead designer for the first three Gears Of War games.

Despite not working on the franchise since 2011’s Gears Of War 3, Bleszinski has released a statement about his involvement in the series going forward.

Taking to social media, Bleszinski wrote that he is still “down to consult” on the series and share his “two cents” but has heard nothing but “crickets” from Microsoft and current Gears Of War developer The Coalition.

“I understand that Gears will always be an enormous part of my legacy. I appreciate and respect that. That said, Microsoft and Coalition haven’t hit me up. It is what it is,” said Bleszinski. “If they were smart, they’d enlist me for my input because, just from a PR standpoint, it would be gold. But nothing. Ah well, it is what it is. So be it.”

He went on to say that he’s “moved on”.

“As much as I appreciate your support, those who know me from my Gears work (I did do a lot more than that game series, for the record) it’s time to move on. I’m on a new journey. I have been for some time now,” he added.

A few hours later, Bleszinski shared another post on social media. “Regarding the statement I put up, I’m starting to suspect that Phil Spencer and the Coalition don’t want to contact me because I talk about eating ass too much.”

Last year, a job listing from The Coalition revealed they are currently developing a new Gears Of War title, but the game has yet to be announced while last week, Bleszinski revealed he felt “validated” seeing the success of Palworld after he pitched a similar idea to Epic that was turned down.

