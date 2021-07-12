‘Gears of War’ gets limited edition vinyl set to celebrate its 15th anniversary

The Coalition has announced a limited edition vinyl collection to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Gears of War.

In collaboration with Laced Records, the Gears of War: Original Trilogy Soundtrack Special Limited Edition is a six-disc box set featuring remasters of the first three games in the series.

To be more specific, 89 tracks by Kevin Riepl (Gears of War) and Steve Jablonsky (Gears of War 2 and 3) have been specially remastered for vinyl and will be pressed onto six audiophile-quality, heavyweight 180g, ‘Crimson Splatter’ colourway LPs.

Each soundtrack will be held in a wide-spined sleeve with two printed inner sleeves, contained within a collector’s rigid board box.

Furthermore, the Special Limited Edition box set will feature an exclusive Crimson Omen turntable slipmat, and a USB drive containing the stunning 5.1 Surround Sound mix from Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.

The artwork featured on the box was created by graphic designer and illustrator Luke Preece who has also worked on the Gears series in the past as well as on various projects for Gears 5 (including the double LP soundtrack) and Gears Tactics.

The Coalition noted that the double vinyl sets for each game in the original trilogy will become available at a later date, featuring remastered soundtracks.

In addition, all three remastered soundtracks are now available to stream and buy digitally on major digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon.

The Gears of War: Original Trilogy Soundtrack Special Limited Edition is now available to pre-order on Laced Records official website for GBP £125 ( USD $150).

Elsewhere, The Coalition has said that it won’t be announcing any new games in the near future.