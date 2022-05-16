‘Gears Of War’ might be getting a “‘Master Chief Collection’-type treatment”

The Gears Of War franchise could be getting a remastered collection in the near future.

That’s according to Xbox Era journalist Nick Baker, who said on the Xbox Era podcast on May 14 that a “Master Chief Collection-type treatment” is in the works for the Gears Of War series (via VGC).

“A while back I said there is another Microsoft franchise that’s getting the Master Chief Collection-type treatment, I am of the belief that that is coming this year,” said Baker on the podcast, adding “everyone has guessed it.”

Advertisement

Last year, The Coalition, the main studio behind the Gears Of War franchise, had reportedly started work on an original game series, targeted for the Xbox Series X|S using Unreal Engine 5.

However, VGC reports that the studio is rather in the early stages of developing the next Gears Of War title.

The collection could be revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase due next month, where there may also be the first gameplay footage of Starfield, although it was delayed last week.

The Coalition’s last game, Gears 5, was released on Xbox One and PC in 2019.

The original Gears Of War was released back in 2006 for the Xbox 360 and received critical acclaim. It was then remastered as Gears Of War: Ultimate Edition for PC and Xbox One in 2015.

Advertisement

However, the subsequent sequels: Gears Of War 2 and Gears Of War 3, never received the same treatment and are only available through modern Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility.

In other news, YouTube content creator Ali A is the next person to get a collection of skins and items in Fortnite thanks to the Icon Series. There will be eight different outfit styles based off the collaboration, as well as four more outfits with a more robotic look.