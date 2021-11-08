GeForce Now appears to lock some in-game frame rates below 60

It appears as though some games streamed through GeForce Now are being purposefully capped at below 60 frames per second (FPS), despite readings that suggest otherwise.

As outlined in this post on the r/GeForceNOW subreddit, “premium users are no longer guaranteed 60FPS”. A user was concerned about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy never going over 50FPS whilst being streamed despite their hardware, so they contacted their support.

“Some games on GeForce Now are capped at certain FPS such as Cyberpunk (at 45FPS) and others. For Guardians of [the] Galaxy, it’s capped at 50FPS, so it’s not a bug,” says an email from Nvidia customer care.

Advertisement

One user shared an image showing that despite the GeForce RTX menu stating the FPS as 61, the actual cap on another reader for Cyberpunk 2077 confirms it is at 45FPS. Users across the post and subreddit have been attempting to figure out if it has anything to do with your subscription level, as on the website the Priority says users can get up to 1080p and 60FPS, whilst the highest level gives users access to RTX 3080 servers as well, which is up for pre-order.

A mod on the subreddit wrote: “It also didn’t used to be capped, this is a new thing so far as I can tell (new as in the last few months, but it went largely unnoticed).”

The reason for these FPS caps is still unknown, but the email from the Reddit post seems to confirm that, for some reason, some games have their FPS capped below the paid services 60FPS max offerings.

GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud-based game streaming service, where subscribers can connect their different store accounts and play supported games via streaming, with varying levels of power available. To play a Geforce Now supported title, it needs to be purchased from the linked store account.

Advertisement

In other news, Denuvo DRM issues may cause PC games, even single-player titles, to go down as “server errors” this past weekend.