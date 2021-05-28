‘Genshin Impact’ 1.6 update has alternate costumes and new character

miHoYo announced details of Genshin Impact‘s 1.6 update, which will be arriving on June 9.

In time with the changing season, the update is titled Midsummer Island Adventure, which also introduces summery alternative outfits for a few of the game’s characters.

In this update, players will be able to join Klee on a boat that will take them to a new secluded archipelago. These islands will feature various events and mini-games, as well as a new challenge in the form of a samurai-type boss called Maguu Kenki.

Two summer-themed outfits will also be added, available to Jean and Barbara. These new outfits can be purchased in the in-game shop at a time-limited discount, although Barbara’s outfit will be free to claim by completing certain requirements in the Echoing Tales event.

The main story of Genshin Impact will also continue in the 1.6 update with the prologue to Chapter Two of the Archon Quest, which introduces events that will lead players to Izanuma, the much anticipated Japan-themed region that is set to be the next location in the game world.

The 1.6 update will also introduce Kaedehara Kazuha, a new playable five-star character who hails from Inazuma, although details were previously leaked last month in a datamine.

Further updates include improvements to the Serenitea Pot, first introduced in the 1.5 update, which will now also allow players to invite characters they own to reside in the self-contained realm.

Genshin Impact released on PS5 last month and has already made over $1billion in just mobile revenue since March.