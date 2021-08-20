‘Genshin Impact’ 2.1 update coming with up to four new characters

miHoYo has announced that the next update to Genshin Impact will be arriving on September 1.

The 2.1 update, titled ‘Floating World Under the Moonlight’, expands two more islands in the archipelago nation of Inazuma, while also concluding its dramatic story as part of the campaign’s Archon Quest.

While Genshin Impact typically introduces two new playable characters, there will be four new characters available in this update, with one of them being Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn who will be joining as a five-star character and free for PlayStation players before she unlocks for other platforms in update 2.2.

The three other characters, already revealed in the current Inazuma storyline, include electro archer Kujou Sara, hydro mage and healer Sangonomiya Kokomi, as well as the fearsome electro polearm user Raiden Shogun, with the latter two confirmed as five-star characters.

2.1 will also include a host of events to coincide with both Genshin Impact‘s first anniversary and the Chinese mid-autumn Moon Festival (referred in-game as the Moonchase Festival) taking place back in Liyue, where players will be able to reunite with characters Kequing and Xiangling in a culinary cook-off, and also embark on treasure hunts in the Moonlight Seeker event.

If that wasn’t enough, players also get fishing as a brand new activity. This will let them go angling for a variety of fishes across Teyvat, either for producing fish meat for new recipes or exchanged for rewards and new fishing rods from the Fishing Association.

It will even be possible to raise ornamental fish in the personal dimensions created in the Serenitea Pot, which was first introduced in Genshin Impact‘s 1.5 update.

Despite the content to look forward to, Genshin Impact fans have not been happy with new five-star character Yoimiya, who some have reported as being “broken”, and so far miHoYo has yet to acknowledge the issues.