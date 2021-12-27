‘Genshin Impact’ 2.4 update release date and details revealed

Genshin Impact update 2.4 has been detailed by developer miHoYo, and a release date has also been announced.

The details come from a PlayStation Blog post published on December 26, which states that the 2.4 update for the free-to-play title is launching on January 5 next year.

“As New Year is also approaching in the world of Teyvat, we’d like to invite you to Liyue’s Lantern Rite,” reads the post. “Join Shenhe, Yun Jin, and our old friends in rebuilding the Jade Chamber, and gain rich rewards including 10 Intertwined Fates and a free four-star Liyue character of your choice.”

The Lantern Rite festival is thus returning to Genshin Impact, and there’s going to be opportunities for players to make sparkling fireworks and join in with the lantern riddle-guessing event during that time.

At the same time the reconstruction of the Jade Chamber is offering players a chance for more items, as “some can be salvaged with the Waverider, while others need to be retrieved from the Treasure Hoarders. You can hunt down elite Treasure Hoarders in their encampments, or intercept their transport balloons that are transferring supplies at sea.”

New characters Shenhe and Yun Jin are also joining the game, the former is a five-star character with a Cryo and a polearm, whilst Yan Jin is a four-star polearm user.

Enkanomiya, a floating city beneath the ocean, is also coming to Genshin Impact with update 2.4. Many puzzles in the location will rely on the lore relating to how the lost civilisation had to build an artificial sun to get both night and day normally.

Bathysmal Vishaps will also be enemies at the location, and “pack members hunt together and can take advantage of their surroundings in combat. The Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames can unleash Pyro attacks that deal delayed bursts of damage regardless if characters are shielded or not.”

Update 2.4 also brings some optimisations to the game as well, with keys being customisable on the shortcut wheel for controllers, and “softer shadows” have also been added in an attempt to make the game more realistic.

