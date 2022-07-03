‘Genshin Impact’ 2.8 trailer details the upcoming update

Developer miHoYo has released a new trailer to highlight the 2.8 update for Genshin Impact, and it gives a pretty good look at what the update contains.

The trailer was released yesterday (July 2) and highlights what players can expect when it launches on July 13 (via Eurogamer).

Watch the new trailer down below.

Update 2.8 will be called Summer Fantasia and introduce new events, a new character and new location, Sumeru. There will also be new four-star Fiscl and Diluc skins in update 2.8, and Shikanoin Heizou, a secondary character for the banners of Klee and Kauha, will also be introduced. Heizou will have a Catalyst weapon and the Anemo element.

A story quest for Kazuha will also come with 2.8, whilst Heizou will be getting a hangout quest instead. There are also going to be a number of events in Genshin Impact 2.8, including Summertime Odyssey, co-op event Reminiscent Regimen, mechanical puzzle game Evermotion Mechanical and combat event Hidden Strife.

The same development team also announced Zenless Zone Zero during Summer Game Fest, a character action game where players will need to face off against enemies known as the Hollows in the city of New Eridu.

In Zenless Zone Zero players will take the role of a Proxy, with the characters seen in the trailer above slowly joining the player over time. These characters can be used to help the player hit with greater damage and combos.

Genshin Impact is available on PC, PS4, PS5, iOS and Android.

