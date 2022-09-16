‘Genshin Impact’ 3.1 banners confirmed along with free codes

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has revealed what’s in store for the game’s 3.1 update, with five new banners showcased.

As revealed during today’s (September 16) Special Program stream, three new banners are planned for “Phase One” of 3.1. This includes Candace, a four-star character who will receive “a huge drop-rate boost” in the Twilight Arbiter and Ballad In Goblet event wishes.

Two five-star characters – Cyno and Venti – have also been confirmed for Phase One, and both will “enjoy boosted drop rates.” Meanwhile, Phase 2 will introduce another two five-star characters: Nilou and Albedo.

All of 3.1’s new characters can be seen in action in the ‘King Deshret and the Three Magi’ trailer, which you can watch below.

Genshin Impact‘s update 3.1 launches on September 28, and will take players to the Sumeru desert. As to what the update’s story will involve, the trailer’s description shared the following:

“The king who once commanded the sand, is now buried in it. The walls that once stood strong against the sand, are now swept away by it. Now, the hidden ruins are ready to welcome new visitors…And reveal ancient, buried truths.”

Beyond update 3.1, HoYoverse has announced that Genshin Impact is getting an anime series, which will be made in collaboration with Japanese animation studio ufotable. You can watch the anime’s “concept trailer” below.

Today’s livestream also provided three codes for Genshin Impact players to grab for free goodies, though they will expire on September 17. Before that happens, redeem them through the below links:

In total, the codes will bag players 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, five Hero’s Wit, and 50,000 Mora.

