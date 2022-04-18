‘Genshin Impact’ Ayaka banner set to return this week

The Genshin Impact Ayaka Banner is set to make a return, which will see a huge increase in the drop-rate of five-star character “Frostflake Heron” Kamisato Ayaka during update 2.6.

The game’s developer, MiHoYo, announced that the banner is set to go live tomorrow (April 19) at 11PM UK time and run until May 10 (thanks, PCGamesN).

The event will also see an increased drop rate for four-star characters “Wolf Boy” Razor (Electro), “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria (Cryo), and “Mujina Ninja” Sayu (Anemo).

April 19 will also be the last day of the Kamisato Ayato event, while five-star weapons such as the Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will be getting a huge drop-rate boost on the same day.

Other weapons will also be getting their drop-rates increased, including the four-star rated Favonius Sword, The Bell, Favonius Lance, Favonius Codex, and the Favonius Warbow.

Phase two of update 2.6 also sees the release of new quests, including Vibro-Crystal Research, Marvellous Merchandise and Ley Line Overflow, which players can take part in to collect Primogems, Mora, materials and ore. MiHoYo has confirmed that there will be plenty of Primogems to earn with the Vibro-Crystal Research event when it starts on April 21.

MiHoYo has also released a new story trailer featuring Ayaka and Ayato Kamisato, which expands on Ayaka’s childhood and the relationships she has with her family, particularly the ones with her mother, and older brother Ayato.

In the trailer, both Ayaka and Ayato Kamisato take centre stage. A duel between the two is shown briefly, as it changes the trajectory of Ayaka’s life permanently.

In other news, Square Enix’s president says he is still interested in NFTs and “autonomous game content”.