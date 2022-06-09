‘Genshin Impact’ creator reveals new trailer for ‘Zenless Zone Zero’

Zenless Zone Zero has released a new in-game character trailer at Summer Game Fest.

The futuristic action game, is coming from Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, and the below trailer gives us a quick look at some frantic in-game footage:

You can find out more about Zenless Zone Zero at the game’s website here.

Set in the city of New Eridu, this action game sees players face off against the Hollows, with the city learning how to extract Ether from them all as well. New Eridu is the last bastion of hope for humanity after the calamity, with the post-apocalyptic world mixing bright neon colours with character-based action.

Players will take the role of a Proxy, with the characters seen in the trailer above slowly joining the player over time. These characters can be used to help the player hit with greater damage and combos.

The game is set to be released on PC and iOS, with registration for an initial closed beta available now via the game’s official website.

In the world of Genshin Impact, update 2.7 released at the end of May, and its offered more of The Chasm for players to explore. Additionally, in the new event Perilous Trail, players will be able to start a new Archon Quest Interlude Chapter which will feature several characters.

