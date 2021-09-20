‘Genshin Impact’ demo trailer puts next playable character in the spotlight

A brand new Genshin Impact demo trailer shows off the upcoming playable Hydro character coming to the game, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

The new ‘A Thousand Waves Under the Moon’ character demo trailer features the latest Vision-bearer to be added to the free-to-play RPG, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

The trailer gives us an introduction to the character through a short cinematic narrated by Kokomi herself, where we then see her utilising her water-based abilities while also getting a glimpse at her mermaid-inspired animations.

You can check out the trailer below:

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a Hydro wielder and will be of a five-star rarity when she becomes obtainable through the next ‘Drifting Luminescence’ Event Wish which launches tomorrow (September 21).

Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and serves as its supreme leader. She was first introduced to the player in the latest Patch 2.1, which was released earlier this month, and is among several other characters to be introduced in the Inazuma region.

Patch 2.1, titled ‘Floating World Under Moonlight’ expanded the Inazuma region by releasing two more islands explorable to the player such as Watasumi Island. The update also added brand new story quests as well as three new playable characters including the Electro archer Kujou Sara, the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun, along with Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn – a timed exclusive for PS5 players.

Developer miHoYo recently confirmed that another Inazuma character by the name of Thoma will also become playable in a future update, with some fans suspecting it to be Patch 2.2.

In other news, the popular Genshin Impact fan wiki page Honey Hunter was recently taken down after allegedly receiving a legal notice from miHoYo.