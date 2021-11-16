‘Genshin Impact’ developer miHoYo opens up new studio to make AAA title

MiHoYo, the developer behind the free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact, has opened a new Canadian studio with the intention to create a new AAA title.

Last week (November 11), the developer shared a new blog post, via Montréal International, announcing the news and giving details about the new studio in downtown Montréal which will welcome a team of over 100 employees over the next two years.

MiHoYo’s co-founder, Forrest Liu, shared some details about the new studio in the post, saying: “We are committed to publishing our games globally across console, PC and mobile platforms, owing to our thriving in-house distribution capabilities.”

“We have gained a plethora of game development and operations experience as a result of Genshin Impact’s recent global release, which we can harness to create even higher-quality games to our players.”

“Montréal is home to a thriving game development community and is well-known for its world-class universities,” Liu continued. “We deeply value the expertise and creativity that the local ecosystem provides and believe it will empower miHoYo to create games with their imagination.”

The post also confirmed that miHoYo is currently hiring for positions across numerous roles, including game design, art, engineering, project management, and functional roles.

Aside from Genshin Impact, miHoYo is also currently working on Honkai: Star Rail, a new free-to-play strategy RPG with sci-fi elements.

MiHoYo recently announced that it will begin allowing fans to start making money from creating and selling their own Genshin Impact merchandise. “The Genshin Impact project team would like to thank all of our passionate creators, and we welcome, support and appreciate all creative content,” the developer said.

However, any fan-made merchandise that claims to be “official” is completely banned, so fans will have to clarify their work is “fan-made merchandise” before selling.

