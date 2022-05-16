‘Genshin Impact’ developer reveals latest character Doushin Shikanoin

MiHoYo has revealed the newest character who will be joining the Genshin Impact roster soon.

As usual, the developer took to Twitter today (May 16) to announce the latest addition to the free-to-play role-playing game (RPG), revealing the official artwork for the character, Doushin Shikanoin.

So far, it’s been confirmed that Doushin Shikanoin will wield the Anemo Vision – one of seven elemental abilities in the game – along with a sword. Shikanoin is described as a young detective from the Tenryou Commission located in the region of Inazuma, and is “free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.”

"Doushin Shikanoin has admirable wit and insight. While he is unfettered and unrestrained in demeanor, one should not dismiss his talents. The Tenryou Commission is incredibly fortunate to have such a man in their ranks." – Kamisato Ayato#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/lM0HNfZktr — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2022

MiHoYo has yet to dive into the character’s abilities, but it’s likely that it will do so the closer it gets to their release date. At this time, it’s unconfirmed when Doushin Shikanoin will be added to Genshin Impact, however, new characters are usually introduced alongside new updates, so it’s highly possible players will get a chance to roll for the Shikanoin when version 2.7 launches.

Back in April, miHoYo announced that it would be delaying the launch of update 2.7 due to “project progress” and the severe COVID-19 lockdowns that have been imposed in Shanghai, China. Later, on May 5, the developer released another update on Twitter stating that all players will receive compensation for the delay in the form of in-game currency.

Update 2.7 is expected to introduce new characters Kuki Shinobu and Yelan with a limited-time banner. Both characters were revealed in late March and players have been eagerly awaiting their addition to the game.

Elsewhere, according to new sales statistics Genshin Impact has made over £2.4billion on mobile since its launch in 2020.

