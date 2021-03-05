‘Genshin Impact’ earned $874million in just five months on mobile

The mobile version of Genshin Impact has earned about $874million in revenue in its first five months on the market.

According to data from analyst firm Sensor Tower, the free-to-play adventure from miHoYo is also now the sitting atop the App Store and Google Play revenue charts. Since launching in Sep. 2020, it has rocketed to the top of the list, third behind Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Sensor Tower estimates that both games have earned over $1billion in the past five months.

This puts Genshin Impact in the position of being the top-earning mobile RPG. Sensor Tower estimates the app brings in about $175million each month on average. In October 2020 alone, it earned nearly $234million.

China is currently the main revenue generating country for the game. There, Genshin Impact earned about $253million from the Chinese App Store, or around 29 per cent of combined global spending.

Many players who spend money on the game are doing so in the hopes of receiving access to their favourite characters. They’re given away in special “gacha” giveaways where random characters are awarded, much like titles that include Fire Emblem Heroes.

The open world adventure game has been receiving regular updates since its debut. With update 1.3, it introduced The Lantern Rite festival, a seasonal event.

The Rite sent players to assist the citizens of Liyue in preparation for the festival. It offered an abundance of new activities as well as the introduction of a new hero named Xiao.

Previously, Genshin Impact revealed its roadmap back in October 2020. Developer miHoYo hasn’t deviated from the plans it lined out. It received its first full map update in December 2020.