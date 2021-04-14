‘Genshin Impact’ finally continues its main story in new update

Genshin Impact‘s latest update finally continues the open world action RPG’s main story.

Since the game’s launch in September 2020, miHoYo has provided regular updates with new character questlines and time-limited events, but with only a few that continues its main Archon Quest.

The new update titled ‘Chapter I: Act IV – We Will Be Reunited’ was first announced via the official Genshin Impact website on April 10, and went live on April 12.

The quest continues the story related to the game’s antagonistic Abyss Order, which begins as the player learns from Ganyu and Lan that the Treasure Hoarders from the regions of Mondstadt and Liyue have banded together with a scheme involving some nearby ruins.

Genshin Impact launched in September 2020 with the Prologue and first act of Chapter I, where the player character (also referred to as the Traveler) journeyed from the free city of Mondstadt to the harbour town of Liyue on the search for their missing sibling.

As the latest update is a continuation of Chapter I, fans may be wondering how many more regions and chapters the whole story will have overall. A recent leak, however, suggests miHoYo has much more content planned than before.

As reported in DualShockers, the leak claims that miHoYo had a five-year plan in place for Genshin Impact. However, based on the overwhelming success, this has been extended into a 12-year roadmap of content.

Since March, Genshin Impact has earned over $1billion in mobile revenue alone. A PS5 version has also been announced to be coming soon.