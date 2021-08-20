‘Genshin Impact’ gets an “imaginary” fighting tournament starting today

Genshin Impact is getting an “imaginary, no-holds-barred fighting tournament” as a time-limited event, and it starts today (August 20).

The ‘Phantom Flow’ event can be started by speaking to Shousen, the master of Inazuma’s Shinryuu.

Players will have a series of opponents to face against and will be rewarded with Primogems – Genshin Impact‘s premium currency for making Wishes – as well as Mora and Hero’s Wit experience books for taking part.

The ‘Phantom Flow’ will feature a new set of challenges for seven days, while players have until August 30 to complete them all. Each themed challenge will also have a “Shoden” and “Okuden” mode.

Shoden mode features three difficulty modes, Normal, Hard, and Extreme, whereby completing Extreme difficulty will unlock further challenges in Okuden mode.

In order to unlock this event, players will first need to reach Adventure Rank 30 or above, as well as complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan” and the World Quest “Chisato’s Letter”.

Reaching the archipelago nation of Inazuma also requires Adventure Rank 30, although an underlevelled Genshin Impact player managed to break into the new region via an admittedly time-consuming exploit.

More news on Genshin Impact‘s upcoming updates will be revealed later today (August 20) in a Special Program Announcement streaming on Twitch at 2pm BST.

Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has already been confirmed as a new playable character set to join the game’s 2.1 update. The cryo-based character will be free for players with Adventure Rank 20 or above.

Elsewhere, Doom Eternal is getting update 6.66 this autumn, which will feature a new Horde Mode while Battle Mode is also getting an overhaul.