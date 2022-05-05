‘Genshin Impact’ has reportedly made over £2.4billion on mobile since launch

New data shows that the Gacha-based Genshin Impact has surpassed £2.4billion ($3billion USD) in player spending since it released in 2020 – according to sales made through the mobile versions of the game.

Figures of the game’s success come from Sensor Tower, who analysed the title’s monetary performance since its September 2020 launch.

Including data from both the iOS App Store and Google Play, Sensor Tower reported that Genshin Impact “took 171 days to generate its first £800million ($1billion USD) on mobile, not including spending through third-party Android stores.”

“It then took an extra 195 days to accumulate a further £800million ($1 billion USD) –resulting in the title picking up £1.6billion ($2 billion USD) in its first year alone. Genshin Impact crossed the £2.4billion ($3 billion USD) milestone 185 days later.”

This means MiHoYo‘s Gacha title generates £800million from mobile users every six months, the vast majority of which is through gamers based in China (30.7 per cent), with Japan (23.7 per cent) also proving huge spenders.

These figures put it far ahead of other Gacha-based games. In the first three months of 2022, Genshin Impact raked in £450million from player sales, while rival titles Lineage M and Uma Musume Pretty Derby made £215million and £187million respectively.

With Genshin Impact also available on PC and PlayStation consoles, these mobile-only figures are only scratching the surface of miHoYo’s behemoth which gets regular updates every six weeks, the last of which was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, where MiHoYo is based.

Genshin Impact doesn’t reign supreme across all mobile games though, it sits at number three in the money rankings behind two Tencent games, Honour of Kings and PUBG Mobile.

