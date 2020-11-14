A new patch for Genshin Impact has been introduced and it will stop players from burning themselves alive.

The previous patch, which came as part of the game’s big 1.1 update, included a new damage scaling feature, which meant players took more environmental damage the higher their level was. It was supposed to provide a realistically challenging world for more experienced players, while not being too punishing for newcomers.

Unfortunately, this scaling was disastrous for Pyro fighters like Diluc and Klee. As they fought with explosive flames, they would often ignite the grass they were standing on. With increased environmental damage, the characters would take more damage than they dealt, as they’d be left standing in their own fire, powerless to stop their health from quickly sapping.

Klee was especially hindered by the update, as her chaotic style of launching fire bombs could set the whole battlefield alight.

With Diluc thought of as the game’s best fighter and Klee the game’s most recent banner character, both are highly popular and highly coveted characters. Therefore, fans will be thankful this accidental self immolation has now been patched out.

Even regular exploration and Pyro column activation became dangerous with this new environmental damage, as anything fiery became dangerous to use without risking burning yourself to death.

Mihoyo, the game’s developers, admitted the environmental damage had “become unnecessarily burdensome” with the update, and so acted quickly to remove it.

Klee’s banner was also replaced during the 1.1 update, making room for Tartaglia, or ‘Childe’, as he often goes by in the game.