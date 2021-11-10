‘Genshin Impact’ sets a time for the 2.3 reveal stream

Later in the week, a Genshin Impact stream will give viewers a first look at what’s coming next for the MMO in update 2.3.

The Genshin Impact 2.3 stream is scheduled for Friday (November 12), and will begin at 12PM GMT / 1PM CET / 4AM PT. Fans will be able to watch the stream on Genshin Impact‘s official Twitch channel.

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/CXB0wP8ho5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 10, 2021

Advertisement

Announced on Twitter, the livestream will be “a special programme for Genshin Impact‘s new version”, which will be update 2.3. While there’s not been any news on what this update will bring, fans in the replies are hoping that characters Albedo and Gorou will make their way to the game. There’s a chance that at least some fans will get what they’re hoping for, as last month MiHoYo teased both Arataki Itto and Gorou as playable characters.

While fans are speculating on plenty of new content, the community will have to wait and see what’s announced on November 12 to learn what will be added in version 2.3.

The previous update to the game added a new character, as well as five new weapons and the final island in the Inazuma region.

Elsewhere in Genshin Impact news, earlier in the month it was revealed that Genshin Impact may have had a more profitable first year than another game. If true, the game – which allegedly made at least £1.7billion in its first year – may have had an even more successful opening than Fortnite.

In other news, Xbox head Phil Spencer has said he wants Xbox to “invest in more social, casual content” that all players can enjoy. Spencer has also revealed that Forza Horizon 5 has marked the “largest launch day” for Xbox Game Studios, with over 4.5million players racing to play the title so far.