‘Genshin Impact’ teases two new playable Geo characters

MiHoYo has revealed the details for two brand new playable characters coming soon to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact‘s developer took to Twitter today (October 11) to share a first look at the RPG’s latest, upcoming playable characters.

First up is Arataki Itto, who has only been mentioned in the free-to-play game by various characters and NPCs until now. Itto is “the first and greatest head of the Arataki Gang” in the Inazuma region and will wield the Geo Vision. His artwork shows him carrying what looks to be some sort of claymore-type weapon while he bears the colours of his clan.

Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka Heroics The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang Fast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YotIulzlYp — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2021

Next up is Gorou, the Canine Warrior, who has previously been seen in quests during Patch 2.1. Gorou is the General of the Watatsumi Army and will also be using the Geo Vision while wielding a bow.

Gorou ‧ Canine Warrior

General of the Watatsumi Army Born with a beast-like fighting intuition and tenacious will, he can find a way to victory even in the most critical moments. Within Gorou exists a soul as vast and reliable as the earth.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/4ei5glffhc — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2021

It’s unclear right now when both of these characters will be obtainable, however, they’re likely to be introduced into a Genshin Impact Wish Banner with Patch 2.3 which has yet to receive a release date.

Version 2.2, named Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog, is set to release on October 13 and will introduce Thoma as the next obtainable and playable character. The update will also include a re-run banner featuring Hu Tao and Childe, giving players the chance to obtain them if they didn’t the first time around.

In other news, miHoYo and Razer have partnered up to release a range of gaming merchandise inspired by Genshin Impact.