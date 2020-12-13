‘Genshin Impact’ to receive first map update later this month

Genshin Impact is due to receive an update that expands the game’s map for the first time since its launch in September.

The news from developer MiHoYo confirms that the 1.2 update will be called The Chalk Prince and the Dragon and it will arrive on December 23. Watch the trailer below.

The update will take players to Dragonspine, a frozen mountain range to the south of Mondstadt. The trailer suggests the story will involve the dragon Dirun, who may be responsible for the inclement weather at the peak.

The mountain is covered by snow all year round, and the extreme weather will require players to keep an eye on a new mechanic in the form of the “sheer cold” bar, which will effect them during combat and exploration.

A more in-depth description of the update’s features can be found on the game’s official site.

Players will also have the chance to get hold of two new five-star characters in 1.2, Albedo and Ganyu. Albedo is described as a young sword-wielding alchemist that uses geo, and Ganyu is a half-human, half-adeptus archer who uses cryo.

Details of the update are currently sparse, but MiHoYo confirms that it will bring “unique creatures, a lost ancient civilization, bountiful ingredients, rare artifacts, and recipes for multiple 4-star weapons” to the game.

Genshin Impact has received over 17 million downloads since launch and has made over $400 million dollars since its September release. Developers MiHoYo have previously stated that they plan to release content updates every six weeks from launch, up until February 2021.