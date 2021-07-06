‘Genshin Impact’ update could add cross-saves between different platforms

In version 2.0 of Genshin Impact, players will reportedly be able to save and load games across various platforms.

Claims of cross-save compatibility were posted on Twitter by user Genshin Report, who states that the feature will be added in version 2.0.

This feature would allow players to transfer any characters and progress between all existing platforms, as well as the Nintendo Switch when the game launches there.

Genshin Impact is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Android. Cross-play is available across all of these platforms, allowing players to share one community regardless of console.

Cross-save between mobile, PC, and PlayStation will be introduced in version 2.0 It will also be present when Genshin comes to Switch and allow for hoyolab on consoles#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact #Inazuma #PS5 pic.twitter.com/DHvm5HQMfo — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 5, 2021

According to leaks reported by DualShockers, Genshin Impact fans could learn more about the 2.0 update as soon as July 9.

The leaks allege that an hour-long Twitch stream will reveal a whole new area for players to explore, as well as various new enemies to fight. The update could add three new islands – Watatsumi, Seirai and Tsurumi. Subsequently, a further island may be introduced during 2021 or 2022.

The leak suggests that the update will introduce new characters like Ayaka and Yoimiya, both of whom currently exist in beta stages of the game.

The last update in May added a host of summer-themed events and activities to enjoy, including a new boss and a prologue quest that will soon lead players to Izanuma.

