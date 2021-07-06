NewsGaming News

‘Genshin Impact’ update could add cross-saves between different platforms

Moving platform? No problem

By Andy Brown
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact. Credit: miHoYo

In version 2.0 of Genshin Impact, players will reportedly be able to save and load games across various platforms.

Claims of cross-save compatibility were posted on Twitter by user Genshin Report, who states that the feature will be added in version 2.0.

This feature would allow players to transfer any characters and progress between all existing platforms, as well as the Nintendo Switch when the game launches there.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Android. Cross-play is available across all of these platforms, allowing players to share one community regardless of console.

According to leaks reported by DualShockers, Genshin Impact fans could learn more about the 2.0 update as soon as July 9.

The leaks allege that an hour-long Twitch stream will reveal a whole new area for players to explore, as well as various new enemies to fight. The update could add three new islands – Watatsumi, Seirai and Tsurumi. Subsequently, a further island may be introduced during 2021 or 2022.

The leak suggests that the update will introduce new characters like Ayaka and Yoimiya, both of whom currently exist in beta stages of the game.

Advertisement

The last update in May added a host of summer-themed events and activities to enjoy, including a new boss and a prologue quest that will soon lead players to Izanuma.

In other news, NBA legend Lebron James could soon be slam-dunking his way into Fortnite. Prominent leakers allege that players will be able to complete “King’s Bling” quests to earn golden cosmetic items and that the star could arrive as early as next week.

Advertisement
Advertisement