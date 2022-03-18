‘Genshin Impact’ version 2.6 arrives on March 30 with a new area

Developer miHoYo has announced that a new area called “The Chasm” will be coming to Genshin Impact on March 30, but there’s plenty more coming with the version 2.6 update.

The update is called “Zephyr of the Violet Garden” and introduces “The Chasm” (a brand new area), which will be located on the far west of Liyue. This will also reveal the stories of the Traveller Twins and Khaenri’ah. You can see the trailer for Genshin Impact‘s big March update below:

The Chasm is Liyue’s primary source of ores, and has a violet-red area with a massive underground environment. It was closed until now and is full of monsters, treasure hoarders, and more foes you’ll need to compete with. As you’d expect, there’s a new boss enemy at the end of the area (which we won’t spoil here), but this is the route to continue the main story.

With this update, you’ll even get a new item that lights up the darkness in this underground area, and there will be four star rewards available including weapons and name cards.

Elsewhere, Genshin Impact version 2.6 adds a new five-star character called Kamisato Ayato. He focuses on hydro damage but can also buff your party by increasing the effects of their normal attacks.

Version 2.6 also brings a seasonal event in Inazuma which will offer people a chance to recruit four-star hero Xingqiu for free. To do this you’ll have to complete a host of challenges ranging from combat to photography, and it all makes for a rather large update.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices as well as PC and PS4, and a PS5 version was released last year with updated visuals.

In other news a former Dragon Age writer has confirmed he is making a musical roleplaying game called Stray Gods that will be released through his new company, Summerfall Studios.