‘Genshin Impact’ 3.0 release date confirmed alongside new trailer

A recent Genshin Impact stream shared new details on the 3.0 update for the game, including a release date and a brand new trailer.

Version 3.0 is titled The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings, and is set to release August 24, it’s been announced. The trailer for the update is quite substantial, including roughly six minutes of in-game footage, laying the groundwork for the narrative.

The trailer also shows a new character, the travelling merchant Dori, new artifacts, and new weapons. Additionally, characters Collei and Tighnari were also discussed during the stream itself.

Genshin Impact version 3.0 focusses on the new Sumeru region, which is the fourth nation in the game and includes two diametrically opposed biomes, a rainforest and a desert. It is described as Teyvat’s “City of Scholars”, with the city itself being housed in the eastern rainforest.

There are also additional story quests being added after the update, with the entire Sumeru storyline being stated to run from version 3.0 to 3.2. Both Act One, Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark, and Act Two, The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings, are available to play when the update releases, with more coming at later dates. It’s important to note that the next three versions will be released at five week intervals as opposed to the usual six weeks, so fans can expect a slightly faster rollout of content.

NME gave Genshin Impact a glowing review when it released in 2020, stating: “With its charming cast of characters, deliciously inspired combat and more content updates coming on a regular basis, there’s no reason why you won’t keep returning to the wonderful world of Teyvat”, and was noted as taking “The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’s best ideas while leaving out the less convenient aspects”.

