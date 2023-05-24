‘Genshin Impact’ version 3.7 lets you build your own Domain

Genshin Impact patch 3.7 will reintroduce the Divine Ingenuity event, allowing players to build their own Domain.

Version 3.7 — titled Duel! The Summoners’ Summit! — is bringing the event back after one year as the new Divine Ingenuity Collector’s Chapter, once again offering players the chance to use the game’s creation tools to make their own Domain.

While 3.7 starts today (May 24), Divine Ingenuity Collector’s Chapter will join the game on June 8 and run through to June 29, so players will have around three weeks to play the event. You can check out the official trailer for 3.7 below.

Advertisement

In order to take part in the event, players will need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above and complete the Song of the Dragon and Freedom Archon Quest. These are fairly easy requirements since the quest takes place during the first part of the game, so if you’ve been playing Genshin Impact for a while, there’s no need to grind.

Players will then need to talk to Honglang just outside of Mondstadt to start the event. While creating a Domain, players will have be able to design it however they want by monsters, platforms, and chests — which can be opened by other players.

Alongside the Divine Ingenuity Collector’s Chapter, players can expect new banners, with Yoimiya, Kazuha, Alhaitham, and Yae Miko set to make a return. The newest character Kirara — a Dendro cat girl who uses a sword — will also be available to pull for.

In other gaming news, Pokémon Go game director Michael Steranka has acknowledged the “valid concerns” from players following the recent raid changes. The director shared that he has been receiving online abuse due to the new decisions about the game and has responded, saying the team sees the feedback and is “thinking of ways to address many of the valid concerns without sacrificing on our missions and vision for Pokémon Go.”