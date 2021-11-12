‘Genshin Impact’ will let fans make money from selling merch

MiHoYo has confirmed that Genshin Impact fans will be able to create and sell their own merchandise of the game, without fear of copyright issues.

MiHoYo has updated its ‘overseas fan-made merchandising guide’ (thanks, Gamesradar) to clarify that fans are allowed to sell Genshin Impact merchandise, though there are some conditions.

“The game derivative industry is booming and the environment for creative works is gradually diversifying. The Genshin Impact project team would like to thank all of our passionate creators, and we welcome, support and appreciate all creative content,” reads the updated page before going into specific details.

Anyone creating “light hobby merchandise” – smaller trinkets, key rings, things like that – don’t need to declare anything to MiHoYo. This is limited to 200 units of merchandise – any more than that, and creators must send in a formal application for approval to the company.

On the other hand, any “fan-made/figures/nendoroid plastic figures/capsule toys” must be approved by MiHoYo before being sold.

While the changes allow passionate Genshin Impact creators to sell game-related products, individuals should double check which category their enterprising merchandise will fall into before starting production.

Furthermore, any fan-made Genshin Impact merchandise that claims to be “official” is completely banned, as is counterfeiting or modifying MiHoYo’s own merchandise. Fans must also clearly state the words “fan-made merchandise” on wherever it’s being sold.

The changes allow more Genshin Impact fans to sell their own custom-made merchandise through sites like Etsy or Redbubble, as well as places like physical stores and conventions.

